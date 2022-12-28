Litecoin correction was contained at the $64 support

Michaël van de Poppe expects LTC price to rally 22%

LTC is a good buy on the current retracement for short-term investors

Litecoin (LTC/USD) may be well on course to another bullish rally. Despite the cryptocurrency cooling off from its recent gains, bulls have defended the $64 support as the price retraced. LTC has now initiated a short-term recovery above the support.

While technicals depict a potential rally in LTC, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says the uptick will continue. Poppe says LTC price could rise by at least 22% from the current price level. To emphasise his point, the analyst notes Litecoin is demonstrating strengths. He says he will be interested in some scalp trades at the $69 level, with options to go long around $66.75, targeting $78 and $84. LTC traded at $67.48 as of press time and was on a slight bear correction.

Meanwhile, development activity on Litecoin is on the rise. Santiment data indicates that activity grew strongly in September before peaking in October. As of December 27, Litecoin was the second most active chain. It recorded $2.88 billion in transaction volumes after Bitcoin’s $3.98 billion.

LTC recovers at the 38.2% fib level but above $64 support

LTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Incorporating the Fibonacci retracement levels on LTC daily chart, the token’s price initiated a recovery at the 38.2% fib level. Momentum increased as the cryptocurrency recovered the 50% fib level. LTC is also maintaining a short-term bullish trendline. The bulls have now successfully defended the $64 support.

LTC concluding thoughts

Technicals and fundamentals align for LTC price. There is a clear uptrend, with price recovering key levels that spell a bullish surge for the cryptocurrency.

LTC is a good buy, with a price potential of up to $84, the previous resistance level. However, buyers would still target areas around $70, the 61.8% fib level, and $76, the 78.6% fib level. A further uptick in LTC will depend on the ongoing fundamentals and developments. Investors can buy on the short-term retracement.

