Litecoin is attempting to break above $80

The upcoming halving event is seen to boost the price

A successful breakout will see buyers eye the next resistance at $100

If you have been eyeing Litecoin (LTC/USD), it is time to get even more curious, as the latest price action looks exciting. The area around $80 was a stumbling block to Litecoin during its bullish rally in November. Bears took the chance to push the price lower, retesting the $64 support but bulls resuscitated thereafter.

In a tug-of-war between bulls and bears, the former is seemingly winning as Litecoin attempts to clear the $80 barrier. The cryptocurrency surged to $82, although it is not clear if the daily candlestick will close above to consider a breakout. Should a bullish market be confirmed, a journey to $100 looks very likely. Investors would better watch how the price action plays out next.

If you might have missed it, you could refer to the CoinJournal analysis on how Litecoin’s halving event is influencing price. But aside from this critical event, Litecoin could draw from the slightly improved crypto sentiment to force a breakout. Most cryptocurrencies have staged recoveries as of press time. So how will you tell if a breakout has occurred in LTC price?

LTC surges with higher momentums at $80

LTC/USD Chart by TradingView

On the daily chart technical outlook, momentum is very strong for LTC. The daily candlestick is piercing through the $80 resistance zone. There is a surge in the buy-side volumes, indicating buyers are very active on LTC. The price also stays clear of the moving averages and ascending trendline.

When to consider a breakout?

LTC must clear $80, with the daily candlestick closing above, to consider a successful breakout. If the price closes above this crucial level, buyers may get attracted. LTC could surge to nearly $100, the potential resistance zone.

On the contrary, if the LTC price closes below $80, the token could be due for a correction. We consider the former a more likely scenario but investors should be open to both.

