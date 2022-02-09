Litecoin v Bitcoin Cash – As bulls return to the market, these two are worthy buys

Key Points :

Litecoin and Bitcoin cash are two old-school cryptos.

Both are heavily correlated to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin rally could see these LTC and BCH make new highs in 2022.

Litecoin is a popular, secure, and innovative cryptocurrency that can be used to make instant payments around the world. It's also open-source, which means users have access to its source code by themselves. It offers faster transaction confirmation times as well as improved storage efficiency. LTC is the perfect complement or alternative for those leaning more towards shopping online without having an account with any specific retailer. In addition, they offer industry support from major players such as trade volume.

Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency that was created to accommodate blocks of higher capacity than Bitcoin. This allows for more transactions per block, thus making it easier on the network and saving people time when they want their money quickly! The two cryptocurrencies share many technical similarities and use essentially the same consensus mechanism; they have also put themselves on an agreed-upon limit for how many coins will ever exist–21 million each!

Which one is a better buy?

Both Litecoin and Binance coin are old-school cryptos and performed well in the 2017 cryptocurrency bull rally. However, they have since lost the spotlight to new shiny cryptos, especially meme coins and Metaverse cryptocurrencies.

That said they are still among the most fundamentally strong cryptocurrencies, especially in terms of adoption. However, the biggest factor that could help drive their price is a Bitcoin bull market since they are strongly correlated to its price.

So far, the odds seem to be in favour of such a rally in the short term. For instance, in the last few days, Bitcoin has blasted through major resistance at $44k and has been holding up pretty well above it. This could be a signal to a new bull run, one that could see Bitcoin blow past its $69k highs. If that happens, then LTC and BCH could make new highs too.