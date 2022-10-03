Litentry is up 20% and counting: here’s where to buy LIT

The live Litentry price today is $0.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $106 million. Litentry is up 19.70% in the last 24 hours.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy LIT, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy LIT now

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy LIT with Binance today

Swapzone

Swapzone is a crypto exchange aggregator that operates as a gateway between the cryptocurrency community and exchange services. Swapzone aims to provide a convenient interface, safe user flow, and crystal-clear data for users to find the best exchange rates among the whole cryptocurrency market.

Buy LIT with Swapzone today

What is LIT?

LIT is the token of Litentry, a decentralized cross-chain Identity Aggregator that makes it possible to connect user identities across a number of networks. The platform’s mission is to provide consistency, interoperability, and liquidity to data querying.

The protocol has use cases in customized data services, on-chain governance, and DeFi.

Should I buy LIT today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

LIT price prediction

According to Tech News Leader, the price of Litentry can go up to $1.05 in 1 year and break $3 in 5 years. In a decade, it will have gone up to $21.

LIT on social media