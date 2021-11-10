Livepeer up 140% in a week: here’s where to buy

Livepeer (LPT) has the potential to be one of the top decentralized network protocols thanks to its impressive speed and economic efficiency. If you decide to buy it, here are the best places to do that.

Top places to buy LPT now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is LPT

Livepeer is the first live video streaming network protocol that is fully decentralized. The platform aims to become a viable blockchain-based, economically efficient alternative to centralized broadcasting solutions for all new and existing broadcaster companies.

Should I buy LPT today?

Video streaming is the future, and Livepeer has vast growth potential. Still, it can be hard to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, so investors should never take any decision before carefully analyzing the market.

LPT price prediction

In morning trading on Nov. 9, 2021, Livepeer more than doubled to hit an all-time high above $83. Livepeer has gained more than 5,000 percent in 2021. Its price is expected to keep increasing because it focuses on secure, reliable, and low-cost broadcasts that encourage its adoption.

