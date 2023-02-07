Previous article London to host the largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News London to host the largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference London to host the largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference By Benson Toti - min read 07 February 2023 London is set to host the UK’s biggest blockchain event, with over 3,000 attendees from 65 countries expected. The Blockchain Economy Summit is scheduled for February 27-28. After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”. Previous editions of Blockchain Economy Summits were sponsored and attended by major players such as Crypto.com, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMEX, Kraken, MicroStrategy, Microsoft, Amazon, Polygon, Meta and others. After 3 years of their continuous partnerships with the Blockchain Economy Summit, this year OKX announced its Exclusive Title Sponsorship for all Blockchain Economy Events of 2023, including the upcoming London Summit. It is important to note that OKX was the first transparent cryptocurrency exchange to release the proof of their reserves after the FTX collapse. The Exchange is now available in more than 192 countries. Among the notable names of the Blockchain Economy London Summit Speakers are: Dr. Lisa Cameron – the Member of UK Parliament, Chair of the Crypto and Digital Asset APPG Lennix Lai – Managing Director, Financial Market at OKX Lex Sokolin – Head Economist at Consensys Delphine Forma – Compliance Manager at BitMex Pieter Vanhove – Program Manager Security & Governance Azure Database Platform at Microsoft Daniel Antcliff – Head of Operations at Gate.io Michela Silvestri – Institutional Business Development, Huobi Global Adrian Zduńczyk – Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest Fred Zhou – Lead Solution Architect at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Europe David Palmer – Business Blockchain Lead at Vodafone Prashant Malik – Senior Technology Lead, Digital Assets at HSBC Konstantinos Adamos – Senior Legal Counsel at Revolut and many others. Full list of the Event speakers is available here. This highly anticipated Blockchain Event will be hosted by BBC, Sky and Bloomberg’s Financial Commentator Victoria Scholar. Key aspects of industry such as: Investing in Cryptocurrencies; Trading techniques in bear markets; De-Fi; Crypto Exchanges and regulations to protect user funds; Regulation of virtual assets/cryptocurrencies worldwide and in UK; Bitcoin; Blockchain Gaming; Web 3; Tokenization; Institutional Adoption of Blockchain technologies; Importance of NFTs; The New Reality with Metaverse; AI will be discussed on the Conference stage for 2 days. Alongside the conference, the event also offers extensive networking opportunities, 1:1 meetings with institutionalized organizations; VIP meetings and NFT Gallery where you can enjoy all the beauty of contemporary digital arts. Tickets: https://blockchaineconomy.london/tickets 15% OFF Promo code on Standard Tickets: BELONDON15 Last sponsorship packages: https://blockchaineconomy.london/why-sponsor Date: February 27-28, 2023 Venue: Magazine London Event Hashtag: #BESUMMIT #BESUMMITLondon2023 In case of questions: [email protected] Share this article Categories Press Release Tags Blockchain News Crypto adoption UK