LongHash Ventures and Protocol Labs launches 3rd Accelerator Filecoin Cohort

LongHash Ventures, a leading Asias Web3.o venture fund, and Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator, has announced the launch of the 3rd LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort in partnership with Protocol Labs, the creator of Filecoin and IPFS. The accelerator program marks a continuation of the partnership between LongHash Ventures and Protocol Labs.

The main aim of the accelerator program is to accelerate the early stage of project development for those developers using the Filecoin ecosystem.

LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort will be a 12-week program that will equip founders and builders with the funding, network, and knowledge required to effectively develop and launch their projects on Filecoin.

After the launch of the accelerator program, the Founding Partner and CEO of LongHash Ventures, Emma Cui, said:

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Protocol Labs as we launch the third LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort. As demand for decentralized storage grows, Filecoin is well-placed to be the leading choice for Web3 developers. We are looking forward to more NFT, GameFi, and Metaverse use cases, as well as middleware, infrastructure, and tooling protocols using Filecoin. As a long-time partner of Protocol Labs, we are proud to witness the tremendous growth of the Filecoin ecosystem.”

LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohort

Since it was established by LongHash Ventures, the LongHashX Accelerator has entered into partnerships with a number of blockchains including Filecoin, Algorand, and Polkadot.

Some of the beneficiaries of previous LongHashX Accelerator Filecoin Cohorts include the Lit Protocol, Huddle01, and Lighthouse. Lit Protocol is a decentralized access control network, Lighthouse is a permanent storage protocol, and Huddle01 is a decentralized video calling application.

In the current Filecoin accelerator program participants will have access to a number of workshops tackling product strategy and design, protocol governance, tokenomics, community building, fundraising, and tech mentorship. They will also access weekly one-on-one problem-solving sessions to get help with some of the most challenging problems they face as they develop their projects.

There shall also be projects that will be selected to access the network of LongHash Venture portfolio investors, companies, and community users for partnerships and investments.

The selected projects will get $200,000 funding from LongHash Ventures and Protocol Labs. The most promising projects will then receive an additional $300,000 from LongHash Ventures.

Projects have until June 24, 11:59 (GMT+8) to apply for the program