Looking for exciting blockchain opportunities: The best DApps to Invest in today

DApps are designed to bring more functionality or utility to blockchain networks. Over the last few years, decentralised apps have become a mainstay in blockchain and are driving new innovations in decentralised technology. These apps also cut across an array of sectors including health, finance, retail, and so many others. The DAapps industry in relation to blockchain has also been on the up and up. Check these facts below.

As of 2019, the DApp market was valued at USD 10.52 Billion with expected double-digit growth year on year.

Estimates show that by 2027, the industry would be worth nearly $370 Billion.

DApps make blockchains more innovative, functional, transparent, and scalable.

As you can imagine, a lot of DApps have launched in recent years. Although each has investment merits, here are two we felt are worth your attention.

Aragon (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) is an Ethereum based DApp that is used to develop and launch decentralised autonomous organisations or DAOs. DAOs have become integral in the creation of decentralised systems. They help create a community-driven governance approach where people can have a bigger say on how their favourite blockchain products are run.

Aragon makes it easier for developers to create and deploy these organisations. At the time of writing, ANT, the native token on the Aragon protocol, was trading at around $8.36, nearly 22% up in intraday trading. The coin has a market cap of USD 331 million.

Gnosis (GNO)