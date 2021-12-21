When you think about meme coins and the impact they have had in the crypto industry, two names automatically come to mind. These are Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. But there are other meme coins that should be worth a look in. But first, here are some facts.

Meme coins are highly speculative assets and come with a lot of risks

But some of these meme coins have seen hyper-growth, sometimes even unbelievable returns

Meme tokens are not just about speculative trading, some have inbuilt utility as well

Nonetheless, if you are looking for meme tokens away from common names like Shiba and Doge, here are two decent options that you can consider:

MonaCoin (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) has always had a cult following over the years. But unlike some of the meme coins we know that are simply speculative at best, MONA has managed to add some utility into the mix. In fact, it is marketed as an open-source, peer-to-peer payments platform. At the time of publishing this post, MONA was trading $1.37 with a fully diluted market cap of around $143 million.

Data source: Tradingview.com

However, during the crypto bubble of 2017, the coin had actually managed to hover around $17. Although it’s unlikely that MONA will retrace this growth in the near term, there is always an upside with meme coins.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Some analysts have actually been bold enough to compare Dogelon Mars (ELON) to Shiba Inu. At press time, ELON was trading at $0.000001135 with a diluted market cap of nearly $1.1 billion. The coin has also seen increased trading volume over the last few months.

Even though there have been a few corrections here and there, ELON is still seen as a serious alternative to Shiba Inu. This is not to say that it will see the same hypergrowth. But with meme coins, nothing is really certain.