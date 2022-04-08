Looking for the best Solana alternatives: Top 3 coins to consider right now

Solana has often been described as the ‘Ethereum killer’. The project is looking to address some of the key challenges associated with Ethereum and appears to be doing a very good job of this. Here is why Solana has often been touted as the next big thing:

The project offers incredible on chain transaction speeds better than many projects

Solana is backed by the top brass of the crypto investment community

It also offers low fees, scalability, and a lot of developer incentives.

But Solana is not the only Ethereum killer, in fact the three projects below could be much better and more valuable:

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) has often been referred to as the mother of all blockchains. The aim is to create a powerful ecosystem of interconnected blockchains. Cosmos wants to create a connected system of decentralised chains as it ushers in a new age of the internet.

Data Source: Tradingview

Interestingly, the project is hoping to do this while keeping speeds high, costs low, and scalability incredibly good as well. This makes Cosmos one of the most promising Solana and even Ethereum alternatives out there.

ThunderCore (TT)

ThunderCore (TT) is a relatively unknown and new project that is modelled behind the Solana concept. The aim of ThunderCore is to offer greater speeds and scalability while keeping the transaction fees low.

In fact, ThunderCore is faster and more secure than Solana and other similar projects. When you consider that it has a market cap of less than $100 million, it should be a very interesting project to check out in the future.

NEM (XEM)