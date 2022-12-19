Looking Glass Labs announces a strategic development partnership with Cavrnus

Looking Glass and Cavrnus partner to deliver clear metaverse innovation and commercialisation strategy.

Brands and creators will have access to powerful, user-friendly metaverse builder and deployment tools.

The partnership seeks to bring community and brand applications to the industry forefront.

Looking Glass and Cavrnus to launch metaverse-focused tools

Looking Glass Labs announced on Monday, December 19th, that it has signed a Strategic Development Agreement (the “Agreement”), which forms the basis of a Strategic Development Partnership (the “SDP”), with Cavrnus, Inc.

Looking Glass is a leading Web3 platform specialising in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenisation and blockchain monetisation strategies

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, Looking Glass said the primary objective of this partnership is to co-develop immersive metaverse experiences for consumer brands, through the expansion of LGL’s Pocket Dimension metaverse.

This would happen by deploying to multiple operating and mobile systems for increased user accessibility, and the delivery of seamless, user-friendly metaverse builder and deployment tools.

Looking Glass added that the SDP takes advantage of the complementary strengths of the two companies to provide early Web3 adopters with a comprehensive and seamless approach to metaverse engagements.

To achieve their objective, Looking Glass and Cavrnus will share documentation, APIs, and work cooperatively on go-to-market activities such as sales and marketing.

Cavrnus focuses on providing enterprise-class metaverse services

Cavrnus is the leading provider of a scalable, security-first, enterprise-class metaverse builder and deployment platform.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes not long after Cavrnus launched its Cavrnus Metaverse Connector plugin for Unreal Engine. The plugin allows Unreal Engine developers to easily turn their applications instantly into a metaverse experience. It is now available in a limited-beta release, the team added.

Cavrnus has also partnered with companies like Epic Games, AWS, Meta and a few others.

While commenting on this latest development, Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer at LGL, said;

“We are excited to collaborate with Cavrnus in this way. Their expertise is complementary to ours, and we expect the outcome of our joint focus to be quite positive. In order to evolve in the metaverse sector, we believe that strategic relationships are vital, and we want to continue to create user-friendly and fulfilling metaverse experiences for Pocket Dimension holders.”

Looking Glass explained that Pocket Dimension is a hyper-realistic digital world that is being built using the latest version of Unreal Engine in order to offer users a premium virtual experience.

Furthermore, each Pocket Dimension features one of eleven different environments, including Archipelago, Countryside, Dale, Dunes, Fjord, Marsh, Savanna, Tundra, Woodland and Zen, and the Genesis Moon environment.

Finally, Pocket Dimension is a private space representing an area size of approximately four acres, in which owners can visit, invite friends, display NFTs, create settings, and partner with others or facilitate experiences through various utilities and uses.