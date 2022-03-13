Looking to make big bucks in GameFi? Check out these 3 coins

GameFI has emerged as one of the hottest trends in crypto, and for good reasons. These assets are incredibly growing fast, and investors are trying to take advantage of this growth the best way possible. So, why is GameFI the next big thing:

It’s a new industry with loads of potential to grow.

Projects like Axie infinity are already showing GameFI can deliver a lot of value.

There is increased institutional money flowing into GameFi.

For folks who would love to own some GameFI crypto projects, there are some options to consider. Here is our list:

Verasity (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) is a video-sharing platform that allows creators to earn attribution and revenue from their videos. Now, you will notice that Verasity is not actually a gaming token. However, in recent years, in-game videos have been getting a lot of love on Verasity.

Data Source: Tradingview

This could potentially be the next frontier of decentralized publishing for gaming videos. This includes things like Esports and such. At press time, VRA was trading at $0.02029.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

This multiplayer blockchain game is designed to rival the likes of Axie Infinity. It offers NFT based rewards for players and a staking token for investors to earn rewards.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) also has a dedicated NFT marketplace where in-game items can be bought and sold. The NFTs can also be sold in other blockchain networks. At press time, the token was selling at $5.95 with a market cap of $182 million.

Crabada (CRA)