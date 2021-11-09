Loopring is up 222%: here’s where to buy

The live Loopring (LRC) price today is $2.17 with a trading volume of almost $4 billion, up 222% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Loopring, this guide is for you.

What is LRC?

LRC is the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token of Loopring, an open protocol designed to develop DEXs. Its objective is to combine decentralized on-blockchain order settlement and centralized order matching into a hybridized product. This will integrate the biggest advantages of centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The Loopring protocol was first deployed on Ethereum mainnet in late 2019. LRC tokens had become publicly available during an ICO two years earlier.

Should I buy LRC today?

Loopring is a unique proposition in that it combines elements of centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges to build a protocol that will do away with inefficiencies while availing of their innate advantages. In the future, its price is likely to grow, making it a feasible investment.

LRC price prediction

According to analysts, Loopring provides CEXs and DEXs with essential tools. It is expected to go mainstream in the near future as a result. Next year, the price of 1 Loopring token might reach $3.