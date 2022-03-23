Loopring is up 40.87% in the last 24 hours on news of a partnership with GameStop for the GameStop NFT marketplace. It is trading for $1.17 at the time of writing.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy LRC, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy LRC now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LRC with eToro today Disclaimer

Coingate

CoinGate is a Lithuanian-based fintech company founded in 2014. The payment gateway offers cryptocurrency payment processing services for businesses of any sizes. Permission-based account management, fiat payouts to the bank account and brand new email billing feature are just a few reasons why CoinGate has become a go-to payment processor for many.

Buy LRC with Coingate today

What is LRC?

LRC is the crypto token of Loopring, an open, Ethereum-based protocol aimed at building decentralized crypto exchanges.

Loopring intends to bring centralized order matching with decentralized on-blockchain order settlement together into a hybrid solution, which will utilize the best of both worlds.

Loopring Protocol seeks to reduce or eliminate the inefficiencies of DEXs while retaining their advantages. It settles trades on-chain, but manages orders in a centralized manner.

It also combines multiple orders into circular trades rather than permit strictly one vs. one trading pairs. This way, the protocol expects to improve DEX liquidity while increasing the efficiency of order execution.

Should I buy LRC today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

LRC price prediction

Wallet Investor is extremely bullish on Loopring. They expect a long-term increase. According to them, 1 LRC will trade for $4.65 in March 2027. A 5-year investment will yield earnings of around +295.49%. If you invest $100 in LRC now, you might have $395.49 in 2027.

LRC on social media