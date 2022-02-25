The live Lucky Block price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.7 million. Lucky Block has added more than a third to its value in the last 24 h. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Lucky Block, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Lucky Block now

As LBLOCK is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LBLOCK using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LBLOCK right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for LBLOCK

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LBLOCK.

What is Lucky Block?

Lucky Block aims to create a global lottery system where players use blockchain protocols. Its focus is on further transparency and fairness in gaming.

They want to create a lottery where every player enjoys better odds while providing a solid investment strategy for token holders and contributing to the community.

Blockchain technology allows for near-instant prize pay-out alongside full tracking and recording, regardless of the win size via Distributed Ledger Technologies. In addition, blockchain certifies both players and their tickets, reducing the likelihood of information loss, destruction or tampering.

Lucky Block will reduce draw times and allow multiple draws per day, giving players more chances to win while lowering costs per lottery. In addition, low margin operations will allow players to partake in lotteries aligned with their risk appetite for better odds.

Should I buy Lucky Block today?

Lucky Block is surging on news of several listings, but it suffered a crash recently and is very far from its all time high of $0.02. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Lucky Block price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts a minimum price of $0.007 in 2023. However, they predict the Lucky Block price can reach a maximum of $0.009. In 2024, 1 LBLOCK will trade for at least $0.01, topping its ATH.

It can go up to $0.012 with the average trading price of $0.011. 1 Lucky Block is expected to reach at least $0.015 in 2025.

