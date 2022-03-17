Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is surging today – Here is the road map to $0.1

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) has been surging today. Although most coins in the market are posting some gains, LBLOCK is on another level. But could this signal a sustained bullish run that will take the coin to $0.1? It remains to be seen, and here are some facts to keep in mind:

Surging to $0.1 will mean Lucky Block (LBLOCK) will grow nearly 100x.

It’s the second day in a row the coin has posted double-digit gains.

At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.0048, up around 20%.

Data Source: Tradingview

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) – is $0.1 a bridge too far?

Well, Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is a coin that has a lot of potentials. But for it to hit $0.1, it will need to deliver gains of almost 100x. This is not unprecedented in crypto, but there are many barriers right now.

The key thing to note though is that Lucky Block (LBLOCK) has actually not been listed in any of the major exchanges out there. This gives it huge upside potential. Typically, coins can explode in value once they start to enter the main exchange platforms.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is also undervalued. It has a market cap of around $140 million, but it could be bigger. The road to $0.1 is not impossible. But it will take a bit longer. This is because conditions in the market right now are not that good.

Is Lucky Block (LBLOCK) a good asset?

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is trying to build a global lottery using the power of blockchain technology. It’s an innovative concept that could open the door for more betting-related services.

Based on that alone, it looks like a decent buy. Besides, the project has been attracting a lot of capital and backing from investors. It's only a matter of time before it becomes huge in the crypto market.