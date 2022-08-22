Lyra launches platform allowing users to spend crypto in any online merchant

Lyra, a secure online and in-store payment solution has launched a new platform that allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies in any of the many online merchants across the world.

Users will be able to pay using cryptocurrencies on online merchants like Netflix, DoorDash, Airbnb, Walmart and Instacart among others. Users can make both subscriptions and one-time purchases.

The new Lyra platform has an intuitive dashboard and Chrome extension that allow users to create virtual Visa cards depending on their demands. The cards are instantly activated and available for immediate spending.

Create virtual visa cards on Lyra

The process is streamlined and does not require users to reveal their personal data or private keys. Instead, users only choose from the major cryptocurrencies supported on the platform, load a balance and generate a virtual Visa card. At the moment, the platform supports BTC, LTC, ETH, ADA, MATIC, SOL, USDC, USDT, and BSC.

Crypto users with any of the supported cryptocurrencies can therefore buy the Lyra Visa Prepaid Cards and set their spending limits. They can then add the Lyra Chrome extension t their browsers.

The extension allows for the creation of cards and auto-filling of card details at checkouts on major retailers without having to go back and forth between different websites.

The platform’s intuitive checkout system allows users to auto-fill their virtual Visa card details at checkouts by simply injecting Lyra’s logo into the online retailers’ credit card fields. This allows for faster one-click checkouts.

Lyra is aiming at making it easier for people to use their crypto holdings for everyday transactions and helping bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and the traditional finance industry.