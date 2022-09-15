Maincard is set to release the Alpha version for its platform to ensure that it works without any hitch for 24 hours.

Maincard, an upcoming Web3 platform for fantasy sports management, announced on Thursday, September 15th, that it would be releasing its Alpha version for the testnet on the 20th of September.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the testnet will run for 24 hours and is designed to ensure that the platform is bug-free.

Maincard added that it is inviting prospective users and testers to provide feedback to the platform and help improve the game. The team said every tester who uses the alpha would be required to fill a quick form with the list of bugs found, and suggestions for improving the game.

Val Maincard, CEO and Founder of Maincard.io commented that;

“The blockchain technology is not moving anywhere with 0.5% of the population using it. We’re here to bring 3 billion of sports fans into the world of Web3.”

Following the testnet, Maincard will provide $500,000 in NFTs to the testers. The NFTs can be used to play the game, or users can sell them when Maincard launches in November.

Maincard said the prize fund comprises Common, Rare, and Epic Maincards ($10, $100, and $1000, accordingly). To be a part of the testnet, players should visit maincard.io and register within seconds.

With the integration of NFTs and tokens on the platform, fantasy sports players can earn by playing games. Maincard offers a chance to win NFTs and token prizes for guessing the results of major sports matches.

Maincard revealed that so far, over 10,000 users have joined a waitlist for launch. The team partners with providers of sports content, professional leagues, esports brands and Top MMA promotions.

Maincard is a fantasy sports management platform that creates a unique Web3 user experience for fans of all popular sports. On Maincard, users can view eSports, Football, and MMA matches through the platform and compete for NFT and token rewards by making guesses on match outcomes and player performance.