MKR, the native token of the MakerDAO ecosystem, is outperforming most of the coins and tokens in the top 100 list. The token has added more than 1% to its value in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market.

The total crypto market cap remains above $900 billion despite losing more than 1% of its value in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, could drop below the $19k support level as it is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. Ether is down by more than 2% so far today and is trading below the $1,300 support level.

MKR has added more than 4% to its value so far today, outperforming the other coins in the top 100 list. MKR has been performing well over the past few days as it is up by more than 12% in the last seven days.

Total delegated MKR is at an all-time high! There are now 142.67k MKR delegated to 23 Recognized Delegates and 92 Shadow Delegates, and a total of 187.83k MKR locked into the Maker Governance contract. pic.twitter.com/yxjmi36NBI — Maker (@MakerDAO) September 29, 2022

The rally comes after MakerDAO announced a few days ago that the total delegated MKR is at an all-time high.

The team said there are now 142.67k MKR delegated to 23 Recognized Delegates and 92 Shadow Delegates, and a total of 187.83k MKR locked into the Maker Governance contract.

Key levels to watch

The MKR/USD 4-hour chart is bullish as MKR has been performing well over the past few days.

MKR/USD Chart By TradingView

The 14-day RSI of 60 shows that MKR could enter the overbought region if MakerDAO sustains its positive momentum. The MACD line remains above the neutral zone, indicating bullish momentum.

At press time, MKR is trading at $773 per coin. If the bulls remain in control, MKR could surge past the $811 resistance level for the first time since August.

However, it would need the support of the broader crypto market to move past the $844 resistance level in the short term.

