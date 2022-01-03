Yearn.finance is one of today’s biggest winners, having added 11% to its value in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. If you want to know what the most expensive crypto is, whether it’s a good investment, and some good places to buy Yearn.finance, we have all that for you and more in the present guide.

What is Yearn.finance?

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

Its goal is to simplify the ever-expanding DeFi space for investors who are not technically minded or who wish to interact in a less committal manner than serious traders.

Launched in February 2020, the service, formerly known as iEarn, has seen huge growth in recent months as new products debuted and developers released in-house token YFI.

Yearn.finance price prediction

Wallet Investor is quite bearish on the price of Yearn.finance. They believe it may drop from $40,073 (at present) to $25,000 in just a year, which comes to a loss of 38%. This makes YFI a bad near-term investment.

