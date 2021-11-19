MANA is up 16%: here’s where to buy MANA Coin now

The live Decentraland (Mana coin) price today is just over $4 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.4 billion. Mana coin is up 16.03% in the last 24 hours.

Top places to buy MANA coin now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is MANA coin?

Decentraland (MANA) defines itself as a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. In this virtual world, users purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon and monetize.

Should I buy MANA coin today?

MANA is a prospectively good investment as many leading analysts expect its price to skyrocket in the next few years.

MANA coin price prediction

According to Coinquora, MANA prices could race up to $50 by 2025. LongForecast has a more moderate, although still positive outlook. MANA’s price could triple in the next five years.

MANA coin on social media