Margex, the first boutique exchange in crypto, is now letting users buy crypto using MasterCard, Visa, and Apple Pay, among other payment methods, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The digital asset trading and investment platform, which offers a vast range of innovative staking and trading solutions all over the world, allows crypto investors and traders to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Tether, Avalanche, Chainlink, USD Coin, and other popular cryptocurrencies using over 150 different methods of payment.

Buy crypto in a few simple steps

Among the other popular payment methods are PayPal, Google Pay, and SEPA transfer, as well as credit and debit cards. You can buy cryptocurrencies in a few simple steps, after which the assets will be transferred to your secure Margex cryptocurrency wallet at once.

Trading bonus

When you make your first purchase with Margex, the trading platform will award you with a $100 trading bonus to celebrate the introduction of its buy crypto feature.

To take advantage, you choose a crypto in the “Wallet” page and deposit $100 or more in that crypto. Your account will be credited with it automatically. The bonus functions to enhance trading opportunities and save user balances. It also allows people to trade without paying any fees.

Some of the best APYs on the market

Margex customers can access various novel trading and investment tools after buying crypto with one of the above payment methods. The platform’s crypto staking options feature some of the highest and most realistic APYs on the market. Traders can margin trade crypto with leverage by using their staking balance as collateral only at Margex.

About Margex

Margex is a leading trading platform established in 2019. It provides some of the most solid trading solutions on the market with up to 100x leverage on major cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Uniswap, etc.