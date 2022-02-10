The crypto markets were mostly flat this morning, with the majority of top 10 cryptos registering small gains or losses over the past 24 hours.

All three major US indices rose yesterday as fears over rate hikes by central banks dissipated. The SPX500 rose 1.32% while the DJ30 was up 0.71% and the NASDAQ100 rose 1.98%.

Twitter reports its Q4 results today before the market opens. Analysts expect earnings to fall by around 8% year-on-year. Changes to data handling on Apple devices have put a cloud over the platform as it struggles with its main source of revenue, advertising.

The firm is exploring crypto, including NFTs, but this is likely to provide little comfort to investors.

The UK100 rose 1.06% in trading yesterday on the back of the news that the UK Government was seeking to end all Covid restrictions by the end of February. Travel and leisure stocks did well,

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was trading above $43,000 at time of writing, up less than 1%. Ethereum climbed around 3%, and Cardano and Solana registered small gains while XRP registered small losses.

Outside the top 10, Shiba Inu was up around 4%. Crypto.com’s CRO is up 7%, trying to reverse a recent dip.

Top movers

Ethereum Classic has been gaining value steadily since the last week of January 2022. It was still rallying at the time of writing, up 7% in 24 h. Theta Network and Theta Fuel, which powers the network, both gained 10% today.

Kadena, the only scalable layer 1 PoW blockchain along with Pact, the safest smart contract language, rose 11% in 24 h.

Chiliz had shown little movement for a while. It is a digital currency for sports and entertainment by a Malta-based FinTech provider of the same name. It’s up 7% today.

Arweave and Waves both shot up today, each by 10%. The biggest top 100 gainer is Secret, which added 11% to its value.

Qtum at #100 is rallying as its total supply approaches its supply limit. It’s up 6% today.

UNUS SED LEO is reversing its impressive gains, which it experienced after Bitfinex announced they would compensate investors who’d lost money in the 2016 hack in the LEO token. It’s lost 11% of its value today.

Trending

Bonfida is one of the top gainers in the Solana ecosystem and in the general market on February 10. FIDA, its native token, has added almost 60% to its value. The cryptocurrency recently partnered with Burnt Finance to solve verification issues and is listed on many top exchanges.

Libero is surging for a few reasons: its market cap just reached $50 million and, thanks to $405,000 of whale dumping today, the token’s total fund exceeds $1 million. It’s up 34% in 24 hours.

Alchemy Pay is trading for $0.057 and has gained 13% today. Its creators describe it as the first payment gateway solution to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto economies.