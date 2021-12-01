Major cryptos are in the green today. Markets look good for those outside the top 20 as well. All three major US indices retreated yesterday as panic-selling gripped global markets. The DJ30, SPX500 and NASDAQ100 lost 1.85%, 1.9% and 1.55%, respectively, on a tough day for listed firms. Moderna took a dive after its CEO’s vaccine comments.

Top cryptos

Ethereum and Solana led the major cryptos, jumping more than 8% over the past 24 hours. Other top cryptos were also in positive territory, with BNB up almost 4%, XRP advancing about 3%. Bitcoin was up 1.5% and hovering in the area of $57,000 at time of writing. After a strong showing yesterday Shiba Inu and Dogecoin dropped more than 8% and 2% respectively. Avalanche again pushed SHIB out of the 11th spot by market cap. Polygon is up 12%.

Top movers

Klaytn is up 13.11% today. The platform combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data and control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design.

Stacks is a bigger winner with a 24-hour gain of 25.52%. Stacks is a layer-1 blockchain solution that is designed to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications to Bitcoin. These smart contracts are brought to Bitcoin without changing any of the features that make it so powerful — including its security and stability.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) reflects the overwhelming market success of DAOs and DAO coins. It’s up 13.76% today. Nexo, the popular exchange’s native token, gained 11.23%.

The biggest winner of the day is 89th-ranked Voyager Token. Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with a trusted and secure access point to crypto asset trading. Voyager is built to serve both retail and institutional investors with a near-instant solution for trading crypto assets. It’s up almost 29% today.

Trending

MOBOX Protocol emerged as a new player on the market. It creates a free to play and play to earn ecosystem. It runs on Binance Smart Chain, showing NFT interoperability by combining cross chain and cross platform functionality for NFTs. It’s up 67% in the last 24 h.

Another lesser-known coin, CertiK, is up almost 74% in the last 24 hours, currently just below $3 per CTK. It is a security-first, delegated proof-of-stake blockchain enabling trustworthy execution of mission-critical applications, including DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles.