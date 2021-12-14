The crypto market was in the red over the past 24 hours, as the vast majority of cryptos were seen lower at time of writing. All three major US indices sank lower yesterday amid heightened fears over Omicron.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin registered losses of approximately 5%, and was trading below $47,000 this morning. Ethereum was down around 7%, Cardano fell approximately 8%, and XRP registered losses of around 5%. Solana leads as the biggest top 5 loser, down more than 6% today.

The live SHIBA INU price today is $0.000033 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 billion. SHIBA INU is down 4.21% in the last 24 hours and currently sits at 13 by market cap. It recorded brief gains after a listing on Kraken, but has since reversed on those.

The live Polygon price today is $1.86 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.5 billion. Polygon is down 5.07% in the last 24 hours.

Polkadot is the biggest loser in the top 20, down 9% today.

Top movers

The majority of top 100 coins lost 5-10% today. We mention those that lost more in this section.

Zcash, a decentralized cryptocurrency focused on privacy and anonymity, uses the zk-SNARK zero-knowledge proof technology that allows nodes on the network to verify transactions without revealing any sensitive information about those transactions. It has lost just over 10% today.

Other big losers are Curve DAO Token (-11%) and Theta Fuel (-12.5%). TFUEL is the second token on the Theta blockchain that serves as the utility token in decentralized video and data delivery. It also acts as a gas token, powering all operations on the Theta blockchain.

Revain lost 17%, reversing gains from yesterday, when it was the top mover in the 100 biggest coins by market cap. Decred and Wax continue their downturn, losing 11% and 12%.

Trending

MetaShiba is one of the few coins trending today amid all-pervasive crypto market gloom. It has been gaining steadily ever since it was listed on PancakeSwap on December 9. It has increased by 14% in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin has spawned quite a number of successors, but there’s one that stands out: MetaDoge. This interesting new token is up 17.67% in the last 24 hours.