The top 10 cryptos were mixed over the past 24 hours. All three major US stock indices rose yesterday as investors took heart from emerging data on the severity of the Omicron variant. Electric carmaker Tesla led stocks higher, rising 7.49%. The stock popped as chief executive Elon Musk said he had sold ‘enough’ this year.

Top cryptos

XRP and Cardano led the way today, gaining more than 3%. Over the past week, XRP has rebounded, gaining more than 20% after dropping below 0.80 cents. On the other side, Ethereum dipped 2.5%, and Bitcoin dropped almost 2%, trading at $48,300 at time of writing. Solana lost the most in the top 5: over 3% today. The biggest top 10 loser, Terra’s LUNA, plummeted by over 11%.

Top movers

The live NEAR Protocol price today is $12.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 billion. NEAR Protocol has gained 33% in the last 24 hours. Fantom is up almost 15% in that time. Other top movers include AAVE, up 15%, and 1inchNetwork with gains of 10%. Livepeer broke the top 100, having gained almost 16% in the last 24 h. It’s at #99 by market cap.

Trending

Luxurious VR gaming environment Mello provides the opportunity to play a myriad of fully immersive games from the comfort of one's own home. This bold vision includes the integration of the Mello Token, which is up more than 500% today.