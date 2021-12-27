The crypto market is green as a whole. The biggest gainers today are Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Theta, Aave, Monero, Zilliqa, and Voyager Token. US markets staged a modest comeback from fears over the Omicron variant of coronavirus last week, ahead of the Christmas period. Despite starting the week down, the SPX500 rose 3.59% over four days.

Oil dropped this morning, after thousands of flights in the US were canceled over Christmas amid rising COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Tesla was the best performing stock, up 5.76% while ViacomCBS rose 4.80% and Micron Technology gained 4.52%.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin broke its losing streak in the run-up to Christmas, breaking the $50,000 level for the first time since early December. The crypto fell dramatically at the beginning of the month and had struggled to regain momentum, falling to near $45,000. But in the week preceding Christmas Bitcoin staged something of a comeback, rising above $50,000 on Thursday for the first time since 12 December.

Ethereum likewise staged a rally ahead of Christmas, trading consistently back above $4,000 for the first time since early December. In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, all top ten cryptos were seen in the green this morning, including Polkadot, which registered gains of around 9% over the past 24 hours. Uniswap is up 12.45% in the last 24 hours.

Top movers

Zilliqa, a public, permissionless blockchain that is designed to offer high throughput with the ability to complete thousands of transactions per second, gained 14% today. Voyager Token is also up 14%. Kadena is reversing losses, up 12% at the time of writing.

The live THETA price today is $5.81. It is up 10.21% in the last 24 hours. Helium, Monero, and Aave have all gained between 10% and 11%.

Trending

Scar Token was launched as a decentralized meme coin to raise funds to help combat hunger around the world by ‘donating tax fees’. Despite the vague premise, it’s up 291% today.

Without a doubt, the other trending coin, New Year Token, is more interesting. It’s marketed as one’s personal guide to a celebratory and festive mood. The creators are offering ‘unique new year magic boxes’ containing a total of 10 different NFTs. Every NFT comes with a unique collectible and a reward from a pool. New Year Token was up 319% at the time of writing.