It’s a good day for crypto, with most coins recovering from Saturday’s bloodbath. Still, many crypto traders remain on edge after this sharp and sudden plunge.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin rose 1.5% in early Asia on Tuesday, after firming overnight in line with equity markets and other risk assets. At the time of writing, the world's largest cryptocurrency was last around $51,435, having closed a choppy day on Monday 2.2% higher.

Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, was just under $4,400 at the time of writing. Solana is up 12%, Polkadot 14%. The biggest gainer in the top 20 is Polygon, which offers investors a host of advantages, such as much lower carbon emissions than Ethereum. Polygon is up 30% in the last 24 hours.

Top movers

BitTorrent is a popular peer-to-peer file sharing and torrent platform which has become increasingly decentralized in recent years. It is up an impressive 50% today. After BitTorrent, the biggest gainers are Loopring (32%), Bitcoin SV (30%), Flow (15%), Decentraland (16%), Fantom (20%), Enjin Coin (18%), Harmony (17%), Kadena (23%), Holo (17%), Nexo (22%), Mina (16%), Ankr (16%), Oasis Network (26%), and WAX (17%). Many of them are metaverse tokens.

Cosmos bills itself as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. The coin has gained 9.42% in the last 24 hours.

Quant launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale, without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network. It’s up almost 10% today.

Trending

Synex Coin gained 2,500% today. It adds Solana blockchain support to Minecraft, allowing for custom blockchain-based economies and play-to-earn servers. The coin allows servers to make blockchain-based economies, reward players for their time and allow the community to buy ranks. It comes in the form of a Minecraft plugin.