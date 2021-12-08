The crypto market shows tentative signs of recovery today. Visa announced that it will be providing consulting and advisory services to assist its clients in navigating the field of crypto assets. Money manager Jason Ader will be submitting plans for a casino in the New York area, which would include a huge cryptocurrency trading floor.

Wall Street’s indices soared higher yesterday, with the NASDAQ100 leading the way up 3% as investors piled back into technology stocks.

Top cryptos

Cardano was down almost 6% in the past 24 hours and has fallen approximately 40% in the last month. Other major cryptos registering losses include Solana, down about 4%, BNB down more than 2%, and XRP, which slid 1.5%. Bitcoin registered small losses, but was trading above $50,000 at time of writing.

After some losses, Uniswap is back on track. The popular trading protocol’s very own cryptocurrency has gained 3% today. It is currently changing hands for just under $18.

Top movers

Outside the top twenty, Chainlink gained 12%, EOS gained 14%, and Kadena lost 10%, reversing yesterday’s gains.

Tezos is easily one of today’s biggest market winners, having gained just under 28%. It is rallying on news of Ubisoft launching NFTs on the Tezos network. It is currently trading for $5.44.

BitTorrent gained more than 50% yesterday and is up another 9.74% today. Its gains over the past 7 days amount to 23%.

At 5 am UTC this morning, the price of Axie Infinity suddenly spiked. It has been gaining steadily ever since.

Trending

Cocos-BCX price today is around $3 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.5 million. The metaverse token gained 33.59% in the last 24 hours.

ElonFlokiInu, one of a myriad of meme coins related to Elon Musk, has gained 900% today.