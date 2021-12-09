Following a few days of being in the red, the crypto market was mixed over the past 24 hours. The three major US indices all finished trading in positive territory yesterday, albeit with very small increases, as investors continue to display restraint without new information to consider on the Omicron variant. Travel stocks regained significant ground.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin registered losses of around 1%, trading above $49,000 this morning. Ethereum and Solana registered small gains, Cardano remained flat, and XRP was up approximately 4%. Terra is the biggest top 10 winner, up 9% today. Dogecoin is out of the top 10.

Top movers

The live NEAR Protocol price today is $9.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $727 million. NEAR Protocol is up 19.45% in the last 24 hours.

Gala Games token is slowly starting to gain again. It is up around 12% today.

BTT gained 50% yesterday, but it is starting to reverse its gains. Today, it has lost 14% of its value.

Celo, a blockchain ecosystem focused on increasing cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users, is up 12%. Its gains are slightly higher than those of IoTeX, which is up 11.50%. IoTeX aims to create a decentralized platform to empower the open economics for machines, an open ecosystem where people and machines can interact with guaranteed trust and free will. It was founded back in 2017.

WAX’s value spiked 27%, making it the biggest top 100 winner. The WAX blockchain is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer.

Trending

Bluzelle (BLZ) gained an impressive 30.11% today. It is a decentralized storage network for the creator economy, which serves to protect all kinds of intellectual property.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is definitely trending today. It is skyrocketing on news of a Coinbase listing. The unique coin has gained 55.97% in the last 24 hours.