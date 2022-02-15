The top 10 cryptos were all in the green over the past 24 hours after several crypto companies featured commercials during the pro football championship game.

The SPX500 and DJ30 fell in trading yesterday, down 0.29% and 0.44% respectively, while the NASDAQ100 rose marginally by 0.25% as geopolitical tensions continued to unnerve investors.

The UK100 fell 1.75% yesterday as wider market fears over the geopolitical situation in Ukraine sent stocks tumbling across Europe. The price of oil nearly hit $94 on Monday night.

Top cryptos

Solana was up 8%, Ethereum gained more than 7%, while XRP and Cardano added more than 3%. Bitcoin was trading at $43,500 at time of writing, up almost 4%.

At #10, the live Avalanche price today is $88.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over a billion. Its token AVAX is up 11% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, the 15th largest coin by market cap, is trading for $1.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.12 billion. Polygon is up 10% in the last 24 hours.

Top movers

The biggest winners in the top 100 are Kadena, Gala, The Graph, and Mina Protocol. Kadena bills itself as an ecosystem that makes blockchain work for everyone. It provides the security of Bitcoin, virtually free gas, unparalleled throughput, and smarter contracts. It has added almost a fifth to its value today.

Gala gained 18% after Gala Games announced Galaverse dates. The Graph, an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, is up 19% in the last 24 hours. It powers many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Mina Protocol is a minimal “succinct blockchain” built to curtail computational requirements in order to run DApps more efficiently. It gained 17% today.

Other winners include Secret, Helium, and Qtum with +14%, +12%, and +11% respectively. Decentraland, one of the most popular metaverses, saw its native token MANA gain 9% in the last 24 hours. Fantom, another metaverse token, gained 8%.

The live Hedera price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $180.4 million. HBAR is up 11% in the last 24 hours.

Trending

Online Lex Partners (onLEXpa) specializes in the development of online courses and projects. It aims to make education around the world more accessible through blockchain technology. After migrating to a new BSC contract, it gained 2,623%.

Dopex is a decentralized options protocol that targets liquidity maximization while minimizing losses for option writers and maximizing gains for buyers. It has added 25% to its value today.