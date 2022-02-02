The crypto markets were in the green this morning, with the majority of the top 10 cryptos registering gains over the past 24 hours.

US indices put a poor January behind them to finish higher yesterday. Cruise stocks Carnival Corp (+5.51%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (+3.7%), and Royal Caribbean (+4.24%) made waves amid changing investor sentiment towards the sector.

The UK100 (+0.35%) finished up yesterday as sentiment turned bullish ahead of the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin remained flat, trading above $38,000 at time of writing. Ethereum and XRP were up around 1% each, and Cardano registered gains of around 2%. Solana and Polkadot were also higher, climbing around 3% and 4%, respectively.

Top movers

Most cryptos outside the top 20 gained or lost 2-4% in the last 24 h. Notable gainers include Internet Computer, which is rallying again, Ethereum Classic, and UNUS SED LEO. Each added 8% to its value today. Render token also continues its rally. It gained 9% in the last 24 h.

Quant is easily the biggest winner of the day. The network launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network. Its native token is up 23% today.

Trending

The cryptocurrency Adventure Gold is rallying today, riding the success of the NFT market and metaverse tokens like MANA and SAND. The native ERC-20 token of the Loot non-fungible token (NFT) project gained 112% in 24 hours.

Another popular coin today is IDEX, which describes itself as the first hybrid liquidity DEX that combines an order book model with an automated market maker. It added around 33% to its value.