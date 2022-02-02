Market highlights February 2: Cryptos mostly in the green, cruise stocks push US indices up
The crypto markets were in the green this morning, with the majority of the top 10 cryptos registering gains over the past 24 hours.
US indices put a poor January behind them to finish higher yesterday. Cruise stocks Carnival Corp (+5.51%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (+3.7%), and Royal Caribbean (+4.24%) made waves amid changing investor sentiment towards the sector.
The UK100 (+0.35%) finished up yesterday as sentiment turned bullish ahead of the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision on Thursday.
Top cryptos
Bitcoin remained flat, trading above $38,000 at time of writing. Ethereum and XRP were up around 1% each, and Cardano registered gains of around 2%. Solana and Polkadot were also higher, climbing around 3% and 4%, respectively.
Top movers
Most cryptos outside the top 20 gained or lost 2-4% in the last 24 h. Notable gainers include Internet Computer, which is rallying again, Ethereum Classic, and UNUS SED LEO. Each added 8% to its value today. Render token also continues its rally. It gained 9% in the last 24 h.
Quant is easily the biggest winner of the day. The network launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network. Its native token is up 23% today.
Trending
The cryptocurrency Adventure Gold is rallying today, riding the success of the NFT market and metaverse tokens like MANA and SAND. The native ERC-20 token of the Loot non-fungible token (NFT) project gained 112% in 24 hours.
Another popular coin today is IDEX, which describes itself as the first hybrid liquidity DEX that combines an order book model with an automated market maker. It added around 33% to its value.