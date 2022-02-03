The crypto markets were in the red this morning, with the majority of the top 10 cryptos registering losses over the past 24 hours.

Google owner Alphabet drove US markets up yesterday as the firm posted a surge in profits. The stock topped the SPX500 rising 7.33%.

Investors will be following several releases coming out of the Bank of England today, including the Monetary Policy Report and votes on Asset Purchase Facility and MPC official bank rate at 12:00 GMT.

These will be followed by a press conference held by BOE Governor Andrew Bailey at 12:30 GMT.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was around 4% lower, trading below $37,000 at time of writing. Ethereum, Cardano and XRP were also down around 4%, while Solana was trading around 14% lower.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, Chainlink and Enjin Coin lost 10%, Fantom, Elrond, Aave, The Graph, and VeChain each lost 9%, The Sandbox shed 11% of its value, and Flow and Kadena were down by 12%. Convex Finance and Render Token shed 14% and Arweave was down 15%.

Quant was the biggest winner in the top 100 biggest coins by market cap yesterday. Today, its rally continues. It’s one of the few coins in the green. It has added 19% to its value and is currently trading for $128.

Trending

Strike, the token of a DeFi lending protocol that allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into one of several markets supported by the platform, is up 50% today.

Ooki is the token of a decentralized protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. It gained 85% on news of a Binance listing.