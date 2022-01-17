The crypto market is bearish today as a whole. Jamaica plans to roll out its digital currency in the next few months and its Prime Minister expects that within five years 70% of the population will use it.

Retail giant Walmart is planning to launch its own cryptocurrency and has recently filed several trademark applications outlining its plans.

US stocks remain underwater following a difficult start to 2022, with the SPX500 losing 0.3% and the DJ30 sliding 0.88% last week.

Real estate was the worst-performing US sector last week, with American Tower Corporation and Crown Castle International both falling more than 5%.

Top cryptos

Cardano was the only top 10 crypto in the green over the past 24 hours, gaining more than 10%, and up 30% over the past week.

On the losing side, Polkadot fell more than 4.5% and Solana was down around 3%. Bitcoin was trading just under $43,000 at time of writing.

Top movers

Monero emerged as a clear winner today with gains of just over 6%. THORChain is up almost 7%. Oasis Network continues its impressive rise. Its native token ROSE added 7% to its value in the last 24 hours.

OKB, a cryptocurrency released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, is also up 7% today. The same goes for Kava, a cross-chain DeFi lending platform that allows users to borrow USDX stablecoins and deposit a variety of cryptocurrencies to begin earning a yield.

At the other end is Loopring with a loss of 6% and Kadena, which is down 8%. Ravencoin, which was gaining alongside Loopring and Kadena last week, is also reversing wins with a decline of 6% in the last 24 hours.

Trending

The live Request price today is $0.355 with a 24-hour trading volume of $86.6 million. The token has gained 24% in the last 24 hours.

LooksRare is a community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating. It is also trending with gains of 16% today.

The biggest winner is the token of Avaxtars, an idle browser game running on the Avalanche Blockchain with the Play to Earn model. Avaxtars Token is up 236% in the last 24 hours, partially on news of a new partnership with Kaira Network.