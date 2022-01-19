All top 20 cryptos except Terra at #9 were down over the past 24 hours. Oil gushed past $86 late Tuesday night, its highest price since 2014, with a slew of geopolitical events contributing to tighter supplies.

An oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey exploded, halting oil flow. Terrorists attacked oil storage facilities and fuel tankers in the UAE on Tuesday.

Tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border threaten disruption of supplies as OPEC+ countries struggle to meet their target output while global demand for oil only increases. At the time of writing, oil was trading above $85.

US stocks slumped yesterday following a spike in Treasury yields. All Wall Street indices were in the red yesterday as the DJ30 and SPX500 fell 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively, while the NASDAQ100 plummeted 2.6%.

Top cryptos

Cardano ended its winning streak, diving more than 10%. Polkadot followed, sliding more than 4%, Ethereum and BNB dropped more than 3%, while XRP and Solana were all down more than 2%.

Bitcoin was trading below $42,000 at time of writing. The only top 20 winner was Terra, whose token Luna gained 5% in the last 24 h.

Crypto ATMs in Singapore halted services as regulators frown on easy consumer access to cryptocurrency. Bank of NY Mellon sees crypto assets potentially generating a meaningful source of revenue in the next 2-3 years.

Top movers

The top 100 more or less mirrored the movements in the top 20. A notable exception is Stacks, a layer-1 blockchain solution that is designed to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) to Bitcoin (BTC). It is up 17% today.

The native token of Theta Network, THETA, was easily one of today’s biggest and few winners, up more than 9% in the last 24 hours. Theta Fuel, the token powering the Theta blockchain, is also up today – by 14%. At the other end of the scale is Harmony, ending its gains with a dive of 13%.

Trending

The biggest gainer of the day is Patron, the token of an influencer sharing economy platform. The Japanese company’s cryptocurrency added 2,970% to its value in the last 24 h.

Rainbow Token is a hyper-deflationary, ethical DeFi token running on Binance Smart Chain, which combines seven features into a single crypto asset. It was listed on Stealth Exchange two days ago and has gained 18% today.

The Lunar token is surging on news of a Bitmart listing. Lunar added 11% to its value today.