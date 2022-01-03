Major cryptos were relatively uneventful over the past 24 hours. 2021 saw billionaires, including Ray Dalio, Thomas Peterffy, and Paul Tudor Jones, who had dismissed crypto in the past, reveal that they were holding crypto assets. The past year also saw Bitcoin become legal tender in El Salvador. Pro Shares, the first US Bitcoin futures ETF, was launched.

Top cryptos

Polkadot stood out gaining more than 2%, and Solana was down more than 2%. At time of writing, Bitcoin was trading under $47,000. The only major gainer in the top 20 was Uniswap, up around 8%.

Top movers

The biggest gainer in the top 100 is BORA, up almost 14% in the last 24 hours. Yearn.finance is a close second, having added 11% to its value in the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

The live Ankr price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $181.7 million. The token has gained 10.68% today.

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto. It’s one of the big winners on the first workday of this year with gains of almost 9% today.

Helium (HNT) has been correcting a pullback since December 13. Analysts believe the coin is likely to set a new all-time high before the end of January. It’s up 5% in the last 24 h.

Trending

Flux reached a new ATH. The live Flux price today is $3.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $180 million. Flux is up 25% in the last 24 hours.

PAPPAY, a cryptocurrency that can be used for digital purchases and payments on the internet, sustained its bullish momentum from 2021. It’s up 955% today.