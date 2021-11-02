Monday was bullish for the vast majority of top 10 coins. Two notable exceptions were Cardano, which lost 0.92%, and Ripple (-1.77%). Outside the top 10, Bitcoin Cash SV lost 0.25%. Bitcoin dropped by 0.61% on Monday, ending the day at $60.949 after a 0.89% loss on Sunday.

Bitcoin fell to a low of $59,522 on Monday before coming up against the first major resistance level at $62,495. Then, it slid back to below $60,500. Later on in the day, the flagship crypto briefly moved back through to $61,000 levels.

To speak of a bearish trend, Bitcoin would need a continuous fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 in the near-term. At the time of writing, it is trading for $61,675.61.

Mixed start to the day

Most major coins are bullish today with the exceptions of Polkadot, Binance Coin, and Chainlink, which have lost 1.12%, 0.23%, and 0.03% so far. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash SV was up by 0.57%.

Top movers

Yesterday, Polkadot gained 17.60%. Support was also strong for Binance Coin (+5.03%) and Chainlink (+5.69%). Litecoin and Ethereum were behind them with gains of 2.94% and 0.76% respectively.

Biggest gainer

The biggest winner in the last 24 hours was UEDC (United Emirate Decentralized Coin) with a fully diluted market cap of $9,099,633 according to CoinMarketCap. UEDC has gained 1,156.23% in the past 24 hours. Transaction volume over that period was $6,608,928, up 42,576.20% over 24 hours. The coin is currently trading at $0.455.

According to the whitepaper, United Emirate Decentralized Coin (UEDC) is an open source, peer-to-peer, anonymous cryptocurrency created on the Binance Smart Chain and developed by industry experts based in the Middle East. The total supply of UEDC is just 20 million, making the potential of an astronomical increase in value quite a realistic prospect. The United Emirate Decentralized Coin is the first Arab decentralized cryptocurrency to be developed in the Middle East based on Binance Smart Chain.

Trending

The two top trending tokens according to CoinMarketCap are Taboo Token and Lucky Pig.

Taboo Token’s fully diluted market cap is $329,048,980, up 64.31% in the last 24 hours. Transaction volume in the past 24 hours was $20,277,699, up 71.00% from the previous day.

Lucky Pig’s fully diluted market cap is $1,127,374. It’s up 68.78% in the last 24 hours.