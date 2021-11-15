Market highlights November 15: Bitcoin bullish, exchange coins trending

The crypto market got off to a mixed start today. Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on. Generally, it has been a bullish morning for the majors, most of which registered gains in the range of 1-3%.

Top cryptos

Early this morning, Bitcoin was up by 0.54% to $65,827. It needs to avoid the pivot at $64,837 to bring the first major resistance level into play. The king of crypto needs support from the broader market to move back through to $66,000.

If the price continues to rise, it might test resistance at $68,000 levels before easing back.

Early on in the day, Litecoin (-0.70%) and Polkadot (-0.47%) were in the red. Litecoin rebounded and is currently up 7.80% in 24 hours. Solana is the biggest top 10 winner with gains of 3.36% today.

Top movers

Crypto.com Coin (CRO), the native cryptocurrency token of exchange Crypto.com, gained 20% in the last 24 hours. Crypto.com has launched a series of high-profile partnerships recently, driving the price of the coin up.

The token of the KuCoin exchange is showing a similar tendency. It’s up 12.41% in 24 h.

One big winner in the top 100 is WAX at #89, a purpose-built blockchain released in 2017. It aims to make e-commerce transactions safer, faster, and easier for everyone. The WAX blockchain’s consensus mechanism is delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) and it is fully compatible with EOS.

Its market cap at the time of writing was $1.5 billion, up 31% in 24 h. Its trading volume was $1.6 billion, up 368% in 24 h.

As cryptoadvisor.com predicted, the Ankr token broke the top 100. It is currently at #99, up 19% in 24 hours. Ankr emerged as a solution using shared resources to make cheap and easy blockchain node hosting solutions available.

Since it was founded in 2017, it has grown a marketplace for cloud services based on containers by using shared resources.

Trending

The biggest gainer of the lesser known coins today is Huskys, an NFT collection and a play2earn based game that lets players design, mint, and sell tokens on the secondary market.

Huskys runs on BSC. Its fully diluted market cap at the time of writing was almost $1.8 billion, an increase of 5,180% over the past day. Its trading volume growth is equally impressive – it gained 2,482.24% in the past 24 h, reaching $1.1 million.