The crypto market was mixed over the past 24 hours, with some of the top 10 cryptos registering gains, while others registered losses. The biggest news today: Amazon will stop allowing Visa credit card transactions on its platform in the UK from mid-January 2022 due to excessive transaction fees.

The UK100 closed lower yesterday after the UK’s Office for National Statistics recorded a huge increase in inflation.

Oil prices fell yesterday. OPEC warned of imminent oversupply with increasing COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was seen slightly higher, yet still trading below $60,000 this morning. Ethereum climbed around 2%, and Cardano and XRP registered losses of around 1% and 3%, respectively.

Crypto Coin (CRO) continues its ascent, up 23.43% today. Crypto.com’s native token is riding on news of lucrative and interesting partnerships between the exchange and leading sports teams and other entities.

Algorand, ranking 20 by market cap, is up 21% today. Its trading volume increased by 517% in the last 24 hours. Algorand is a self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network that supports a wide range of applications.

Top movers

SAND continues to climb on yesterday’s news of the Metaverse Alpha release. It’s up 21% today. The WAX token was seen rising again, by 12.75% in the last 24 hours. It is a purpose-built blockchain designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer.

Audius at #90 is up 13.62% in the last 24 h. It is a decentralized music-sharing and streaming protocol that facilitates direct transactions between listeners and creators, making it possible to distribute, monetize, and stream any audio content.

The biggest winner today is Voyager Token, up 37.83% in the last 24 h. Voyager Token is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with a trusted and secure access point to crypto asset trading.

Voyager is built to serve both retail and institutional investors with a nigh-instant solution for trading crypto assets. It supports over 55 crypto assets and its unique smart order routing technology connects it with over a dozen crypto exchanges.

Trending

The biggest gainer is Ethereum Meta again, the highly secure transport layer. Its market cap grew by 1,639% today. Meta guarantees completely anonymous transactions.