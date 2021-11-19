Markets wavered yesterday as investors digested US employment data that showed unemployment reaching near pre-pandemic levels, with higher worker shortages in key areas. The crypto market was mostly in the red over the past 24 hours, as nearly all major cryptos were seen lower today.

Leading the NASDAQ100 higher was NVIDIA, up 8.25%, as its share price rose on the back of a strong set of earnings numbers. The company reported a quarterly revenue jump of 50% year-on-year.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was down more than 5% at time of writing, falling below $57,000. Several other top 10 cryptos registered declines of 4% or more, including Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Dogecoin. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) reversed yesterday’s gains, losing 11.28% in the last 24 h.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, Decentraland (MANA) recorded gains of 16%. The Metaverse-themed token passed the psychological threshold of $4. The Sandbox token SAND continues its ascent from the past few days, up 11.29% today. Decentralized music-sharing and streaming protocol Audius reversed gains, down 12.79% today.

Trending

The biggest gainer today is CBP, the token of Cashbackpro. This solution aims to help businesses to sell goods in the fastest, best, safest, and most convenient way.

It also aims to help businesses to access and retain potential customers by converting walk-in customers into loyal customers through the CBP reward mechanism. CBP’s fully diluted market cap is just under $403 million at the time of writing, up 2,623% in the last 24 hours.