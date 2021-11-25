The crypto market was mixed over the past 24 hours. Software firm Autodesk was one of SPX500’s biggest losers, plunging 15.49%. Gap Inc's shares crashed by 24% after the clothing retailer’s third-quarter earnings disappointed and it slashed its full-year outlook.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin climbed around 1% and was trading above $57,000 at the time of writing. Ethereum registered small gains, while Cardano and XRP registered small losses. Outside the top 10, Shiba Inu climbed around 5%, and Bitcoin Cash jumped around 8%.

Crypto.com’s token CRO is still the 12th biggest coin by market value, ahead of Shiba Inu. It lost 5.4% in the last 24 hours, but its gains stand at 50% over the past week.

Top movers

The price of Decentraland (MANA), one of the biggest metaverse tokens, raced past $5. It’s currently trading for $5.69. In the last 24 hours, MANA is up 26%. Fellow metaverse token SAND is still growing, up 17.39% today. This brings its gains to an impressive 112% for the whole week.

Gala Games’ token GALA gained 77% today. It seems to be on its way to fulfilling its mission of making “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” Gala Games wants to reintroduce creative thinking in gaming by giving players control of the games and in-game assets with the help of blockchain technology.

Chiliz, a leading digital currency for sports and entertainment, was conceived with the idea of letting users participate in the governance of their favorite sports brands. It’s up 21% today.

Curve DAO, a decentralized exchange and AMM for stablecoins with the native token CRV, gained 23% in the last 24 h. Curve was launched just last year, but it has already become synonymous with DeFi. Its DAO was launched in August.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) gained 22% in the last 24 h. It powers a new blockchain-based digital advertising platform designed to distribute fair rewards to users for their attention while providing advertisers with higher returns on their advertising investments. Ad-related coins are strong at the moment.

Other top 100 winners include WAX, MINA, and BORA, which gained 14% after migrating from Ethereum to Klaytn Network.

Trending

The market cap of Bread (BRD) has increased by more than 600% in the last 24 hours after the global company was acquired by Coinbase. BRD aims to bring blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation, providing consumers with the simplest and most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.