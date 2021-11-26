Major cryptos were down over the past 24 hours, most of them at least by 6%. The market tumbled following reports of a new, vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant, and not only the crypto market. The news sent European, Asian and oil markets tumbling too.

Oil fell on surplus concerns. It has lost more than 2.5% over the past 24 hours. Reports out of India are that the country will tighten crypto regulations as opposed to an outright ban.

Top cryptos

Ethereum and BNB lost approximately 7-8% each, while Solana was down about 9.78%. Bitcoin lost 6.22% in the last 24 hours and is trading at about $54,500 at time of writing. Ripple lost 9.15%. Avalanche is the biggest top 20 victim, down a full 18.81%, yet still ahead of Shiba Inu by market cap. Shiba Inu has lost about 4% today.

Top movers

Decentraland’s MANA at #23 is down 13%. Cosmos and Fantom both lost 15%. Loopring is down 16%, reversing on previous gains. Enjin is also among the metaverse coins that suffered, down around 15%.

At the other end, Basic Attention Token (BAT) is up 25.55% in the last 24 hours. Earlier this month, BAT gained 20% on news that Brave Browser would integrate the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

Livepeer, the first live video streaming network protocol that is fully decentralized. gained 15% in the last 24 h. Ankr is a big winner, up almost 20%. It is a solution that utilizes shared resources in order to provide easy and affordable blockchain node hosting solutions. In the four years since its founding, it has built a marketplace for container-based cloud services through the usage of shared resources.

Trending

Safe Drive is up 2,506% today. It is a drive token, a new cryptocurrency based on BNB smart chain. 4% of each transaction is always distributed to all holders as a reward. Thus, personal wealth increases automatically with every purchase or sale.

Request (REQ) is up 221% in the last 24 hours. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means.