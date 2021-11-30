The top 10 cryptos were mixed over the last 24 hours. Other markets rose across the board yesterday, shrugging off fears of the spreading omicron variant, to recover much of the Friday session’s losses. Moderna again led risers, up 11.80%, while Lam Research rose 6.01% and NVIDIA rose 5.95%. Since news of the omicron variant was reported last Thursday, oil has plunged more than 10%. Over the past 24 hours, the black gold has been trading in the range of $69-73.

Top cryptos

Dogecoin surged more than 8%, Ethereum is up more than 2%, and XRP advanced approximately 2%. Cardano and Bitcoin registered small losses, but Shiba Inu led the pack, soaring 30% on news of a Kraken listing.

SHIB gathered momentum in November in terms of adoption because AMC Theaters and other companies endorsed the “Dogecoin killer” as a payment method. Joining the ranks of AMC is American tech retailer Newegg. Today, the well-known company announced it would start accepting the popular meme coin as a means of payment on its platform.

Terra (LUNA) combines the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin with the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies and offers quick and affordable settlements. The 13th ranked coin by cap is up 13.46% today.

Top movers

Tezos gained 13.20% today. Stacks gained another 19.85%, continuing yesterday’s trend. Horizen, an interoperable blockchain system supported by a decentralized node infrastructure, is up 12% in the past 24 h. Its sidechain platform focuses on scalable data privacy, and as such enables businesses as well as developers to build private or public blockchains using the unique sidechain technology known as Zendoo.

Trending

Reserve Rights is up 17.91% in the last 24 hours. The RSR ecosystem brings 3D scanning and modeling technology to the market, which generates realistic 3D avatars and virtual items to be used across games, VR, social media, and online fashion.

Investors looking for the next big thing in crypto are taking up Metahero as its price more than doubled in the past week. It was introduced this summer and has gained more than 3,000 percent since then. However, its price is still low at around $0.22 per HERO.