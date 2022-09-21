The World Crypto Conference 2023 is months away, and MarketAcross has already been named the official global media partner of the event.

MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, announced on Wednesday, September 21st, that it had been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023)/

The event is set to bring TradFi and cryptocurrency together under one roof. In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the strategic partnership will see MarketAcross manage the marketing and PR efforts of the WCC 2023 pre- and post-event.

Furthermore, MarketAcross will enable prominent speakers and thought leaders to take the stage and elevate the highly anticipated event’s global appeal.

The upcoming WCC will be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland, between January 13-15, 2023. The event is set to focus on three important pillars in TradFi and cryptocurrency: decentralised finance (DeFi), Metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Those interested in attending the event can buy an NFT ticket. This is designed to portray the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem on the road to transitioning to Web3 standards.

According to the organisers, WCC 2023 differs from the previous editions by how it bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with cryptocurrency companies. The event will create an environment for discussing both industries’ current and future states.

The WCC organisers and speakers will focus on some key topics, including; NFT and art, DeFi in 2023, Play-to-earn games, Metaverse scenarios with real-world implications, and more.

WCC 2023 is an international conference focusing on blockchain, digital currencies, and digital assets. The goal of the event is to facilitate a connection between blockchain companies and startups, developers, investors, media, and traditional corporates.

The organisers revealed that top speakers during WCC 2023 include Binance, Huobi, Skynet Trading, Warner Bros, Aave, Animoca Brands, Curve Binance, and GMEX Group.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.