MarketAcross is Named Korea Blockchain Week’s Official Media Partner

Seoul, South Korea, 2nd June, 2022, Chainwire

After years of collaboration, FactBlock, Hashed, ROK Capital and MarketAcross partner to bring back the biggest crypto event in Asia

MarketAcross , the world’s leading blockchain PR & marketing firm, has been appointed the official global media partner for the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), Asia’s flagship blockchain event. The partnership will see MarketAcross manage the pre- and post-event marketing and PR efforts, bring prominent speakers, and help raise the profile of the prestigious event worldwide.

The KBW2022 will take place in the heart of Seoul at the InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas between August 7-12. Hosted by FactBlock and co-hosted by Hashed in partnership with ROK Capital, the highly anticipated in-person event is making a comeback after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.

Seonik Jeon, Factblock & Korea Blockchain Week founder added that “As we have not held Korea Blockchain Week for the past two years due to Covid-19, I’m especially excited and have high expectations for this year’s upcoming event. Furthermore, I believe that the addition of global leading marketing company, MarketAcross, as our official partner will help unlock the full potential of Korea Blockchain Week and add tremendous value to the event.”

At KBW2022 the global crypto industry’s main players, evangelists and business leaders will discuss blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, Web3, GameFi, and more. Past speakers at the KBW include Nick Szabo, Vitalik Buterin, Adam Back, Sam Bankman-Fried, Silvio Micali, Michael Novogratz, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, Gavin Wood, Sergey Nazarov, Sébastien Borget, and others.

Edward Hong, Head of Platform at Hashed said that “The power of community lies at sharing insights and opportunities. Korea Blockchain Week is a festival and a community that is designed to let people learn, connect, and have fun at the heart of Seoul. With our trusted partner MarketAcross, Korea Blockchain Week will shed light on the crypto community once again.”

Itai Elizur, Managing Partner at MarketAcross concluded that “After two years off, it’s great to have Korea Blockchain Week back. The event was always a must-go for us, and one of the most important days of the year. We are truly honored to join our long time partners Factblok and Hashed in making this the best annual event in Asia.”

Delegates are going to have an action-packed week in Seoul with an expected 60K visitors in town for Seoul E-Prix and Seoul Festa . Right after the KBW2022, the Formula E World Championship is scheduled to take place in Seoul on August 13-14th for the first time in the series history. The two-day E-Prix will see 24 of the world’s most talented drivers battling to be the first winner on the streets of Seoul.

In conjunction with this, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will also hold the Seoul FESTA. As a global festival, it will gather various K-wave contents like K-Pop, KBeauty, K-Food to be a representative festival of Seoul so visitors can enjoy all kinds of Korean culture at one place.

About FactBlock

FactBlock is a leading blockchain consulting arm focused on accelerating blockchain adoption by connecting global companies to the Korean market. Since 2018, FactBlock has founded and hosted the yearly Korea Blockchain Week with the aim of bringing together the greatest minds from across the globe to demonstrate the transformative potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. With years of experience and expertise, FactBlock is widely recognized as one of the top blockchain media consulting companies in Korea. For more information, visit: Website | LinkedIn

About Hashed

Hashed is a global venture fund focused on backing founders pioneering the

future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Led by serial entrepreneurs and engineers, Hashed is expediting global blockchain adoption through strategic investments and community building. Based in Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, and Bangalore, Hashed has cultivated industry-defning web3 founders around the globe by accelerating teams such as Axie Infinity, Klaytn (Kaka), Link (Line), and The Sandbox. Hashed additionally operates metaverse studio UNOPND and a digital assets custody service KODA.

About MarketAcross

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe. MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.

For more information, visit:

Contacts

