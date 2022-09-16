Massively undervalued Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy now

With the growing number of highly efficient L-1 platforms, there is no doubt that Web 3.0 is about to take off. We could be at the beginning stages of the era of community-driven organizations and systems that rival or even outcompete big tech corporations that gained a lot of power thanks to Web 2.0.

Given how much potential blockchain holds going into the future, it makes sense to start investing in Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies that could be at the forefront of changing the world as we know it today.

If you want to participate in the next web revolution, here are the top three undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy now for potentially high gains.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is highly undervalued, having dropped from over $50 to its current price of $5. Despite this drop, the adoption of Filecoin as a decentralized data storage network continues to grow. This indicates that this network’s intrinsic value is on a growth trajectory. As this adoption increases, the value of FIL tokens will also grow since it is the native token of the Filecoin ecosystem. This makes Filecoin a high-potential cryptocurrency to keep an eye on both in the short term and even better in the long run once cryptocurrency adoption transforms the internet as we know it. Who knows, this could one day overtake Amazon Web Services.

Chainlink (LINK)

As Web 3.0 takes root in society, one of the markets that will change the most is the data oracles market. That’s because decentralized and trustless networks need decentralized data feeds, and Chainlink (LINK) is the most significant player in this market.

While it only started a few years ago, Chainlink has grown to become the largest decentralized data network, with nearly 70% of the market. Essentially, it has become the de-facto data oracle for crypto networks. With blockchain still in its infancy and expected to be at the center of all industries in coming years, Chainlink is a particularly good Web 3.0 cryptocurrency to consider today.

In the short term, Chainlink is trading at a massive discount from its 2021 highs. As such, if by any chance the crypto market makes a rebound, LINK could be rewarding to those who buy at current prices.

Polkadot (DOT)

As Web 3.0 gains traction, scalability will become even more critical. Without a clear path to infinite scaling, decentralized networks could find it hard to compete with centralized systems. Polkadot (DOT) is one of the Web 3.0 that is leading the way in offering viable scaling solutions.

Polkadot achieves this through parachains to ensure that the network can handle as many transactions as possible without putting a strain on the network and raising costs. Polkadot is trading at a massive discount from its most recent all-time highs despite its capabilities. Its technical capabilities and current low price make DOT an undervalued Web 3.0 cryptocurrency worthy of keeping an eye on today.