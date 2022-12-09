MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon

Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon.

MATIC is up by 4% today and could rally higher soon.

The broader crypto market could end the week in a positive tone after underperforming for most of the week.

The Polygon team announced a few hours ago that Starbucks Odyssey Beta is now live on its network. Polygon explained that the Starbucks Odyssey is an extension of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program that unlocks access to exciting new benefits and experiences for members.

This latest cryptocurrency news has seen MATIC performing well over the past few hours. MATIC, the native token of the Polygon ecosystem, is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours as the broader market recovers.

At press time, the price of Polygon stands at $0.9259, up by more than 4% today. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands above $855 billion, up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, is up by more than 2% in the last 24 hours and is now trading above $17k for the first time this week.

Key levels to watch

The MATIC/USD 4-hour chart has turned bullish as MATIC has been performing well over the past 24 hours. The technical indicators show that MATIC is coming out of its recent bearish run and could surge higher soon.

The MACD line has crossed into the positive zone, indicating that the bears are currently not in control of the MATIC market. The 14-day RSI of 54 shows that MATIC could be heading to the overbought region if the bullish trend continues.

With the bulls now in charge, MATIC could surge past the $0.9577 resistance level before the end of the day. With the Starbucks news, MATIC could have an extra incentive to move towards the $1 psychological level for the first time this month.

