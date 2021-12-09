The live Measurable Data Token price today is $0.09. It is skyrocketing on news of a Coinbase listing. The unique and innovative coin has gained 55.97% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know the best places to buy Measurable Data Token, you’re about to find out!

Top places to buy Measurable Data Token now

As MDT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MDT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MDT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MDT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MDT.

What is Measurable Data Token?

Measurable Data Token (MDT) aims to provide a blockchain-based data economy, where data providers and data buyers can exchange data securely and anonymously. The MDT ecosystem now features two products with real use cases. The first is MyMDT Data Wallet, a decentralized application based on Ethereum that allows users to get rewards for sharing anonymous data points. The application has been integrated with MailTime, Magic Crystal, and Email Messenger. The second is Measurable AI, MDT's data analytics branch, an alternative data provider that turns anonymous transactional data into consumer insights serving financial institutions and corporates. The MDT token is an ERC-20 token, used as the medium of exchange for data product access and user reward programs.

Should I buy Measurable Data Token today?

Its price spiked because Coinbase announced it was listing MDT today. It might help to wait and see how its price trajectory will develop before you decide to buy it.

Measurable Data Token price prediction

DigitalCoin predicts the price of Measurable Data Token will increase in the next 5 years, reaching $0.28 in 2026. Next year, it will go up to $0.12 and continue its growth in 2023 and 2024. Slight declines are expected from time to time.

