Facebook and Instagram users can connect their digital wallets to either app, and share or cross-post NFTs.

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has today expanded the digital collectibles functionality on the two platforms.

An update the company provided on 29 September states that all users on both Facebook and Instagram apps can now share and cross-post their digital collectibles.

Share NFTs across Facebook and Instagram

According to the announcement, once users connect their wallets to either app, they can share NFTs on Facebook to their account on Instagram.

The cross-posting and sharing is available for users in the United States as well as across all of the 100 countries where Meta supports digital collectibles on Instagram. Users can post or share digital collectibles at no fees.

You can now post digital collectibles on @Facebook and @Instagram ✨ Connect your digital wallet to either app and start sharing your #NFTs today. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/aH8036aVwX pic.twitter.com/0AuZWHUFsy — Meta (@Meta) August 29, 2022

Meta first announced support for NFTs on its Instagram in May this year, before expanding that to Facebook.

An international expansion of the digital collectibles feature for users in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas in August brought the support to 100 countries. The company also added wallet support for Coinbase Wallet and Dapper, on top of earlier support for Rainbow, Trust Wallet, and MetaMask.

The feature also expanded to three blockchains – Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.