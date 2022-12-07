Metacade Looks Ready for a 20X Jump in Value

Right now, metaverse tokens make up some of the largest and most successful projects in the world of crypto. Now is definitely the time to think about going big in crypto for seeing big gains in return. There are loads of coins set to jump in value but few, if any, can match the upside potential of Metacade’s native token, MCADE.

MCADE is uniquely positioned for an upswing in value when the crypto bull market returns. Here’s an explanation of why Metacade could 20x its value below, so keep reading to learn more.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is poised to be Web3’s first community arcade with a selection of games on offer. It’s a gathering place in the metaverse where gamers can come together to hang out and try out the latest GameFi projects. It’s also a space where gamers can connect directly with game developers to be part of the development of new games.

Metacade is putting the greatest GameFi projects, community events, and fellow gamers into a single place that everyone can access. This grand, comprehensive vision is what makes Metacade’s potential so massive.

MCADE is the token that powers the Metacade universe. It is used for governance of the project and to involve the community in the direction Metacade goes in. It’s what people will use to pay for games, enter competitive tournaments, and post job listings among other things.

What makes Metacade so Different?

Most GameFi projects only offer a single game title that gamers either like or dislike. Other projects, like Decentraland and The Sandbox, offer users a unique platform but it gives them few gaming options. Metacade, however, is a place where gamers can access many games, which means everyone will be able to find something they want to play.

Metacade is also emerging as the central hub for play-to-earn gaming in the metaverse. This gives it an even larger total addressable market and significantly increases its upside potential. And as P2E gaming grows, that potential is only expected to grow along with it.

The team behind Metacade is also planning to transition into a DAO, turning over control of the project to the community once it’s been established. This could turn it into a truly decentralized hub for everything that Web3 gaming has to offer.

Why MCADE Could 20x Its Value

To understand why MCADE could 20x its value, it’s important to lay down some figures.

MCADE is currently conducting its presale, which has 9 phases. Prices began at $0.008 per token and will gradually rise until they reach $0.02 per token at the end of phase 9. The maximum total supply of MCADE is 2 billion with 1.4 billion tokens available at presale.

Taking these figures ($0.02/token x 1.4 billion MCADE supply), we get a market cap at the end of presale of just over $28 million.

A $28 million market cap is just the starting point. A 20x from that level would lead to Metacade having a market cap of about $560 million. Or, put another way, each token would go from $0.02 after the presale to about $0.40, if a $560 million market cap is reached.

Is a 20x realistic?

MCADE needs to reach $0.40 in order to achieve a 20x jump, so it’s time to ask if that level of growth is realistic. The easiest way to do this is by comparing Metacade to other projects in this general niche.

Decentraland reached a market cap of nearly $7 billion at its peak, and the Sandbox reached a nearly $10 billion market cap peak. Other projects, like DeFi Kingdoms , reached more than a $1 billion market cap during their market cap peaks.

The bottom line is that there are more than a handful of projects in the general GameFi/metaverse space that surpassed a $560 million valuation during the last crypto bull market.

That means it’s likely that more will happen again in the future. The question is whether Metacade will be one of them or not. And right now, all signs say that it definitely will be.

